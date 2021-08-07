Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000.

PFIG opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

