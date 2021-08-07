Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.