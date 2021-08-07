Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $703,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after buying an additional 987,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 799,801 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 499,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 212,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

