Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.49 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

