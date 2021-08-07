Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,080 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

