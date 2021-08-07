Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.17 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

