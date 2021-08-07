Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $13,522,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $332,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.