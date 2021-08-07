Capital One Financial Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

VNOM opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

