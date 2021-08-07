Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

