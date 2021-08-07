Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

