Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 600 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 169.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Telos were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,058 shares of company stock worth $19,436,580. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $27.92 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.00.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

