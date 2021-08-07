Captrust Financial Advisors Has $40,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 416.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,802,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS opened at $39.51 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.