Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 829.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.