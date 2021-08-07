Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 364 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ePlus were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

