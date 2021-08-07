Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $557.79 million, a P/E ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

