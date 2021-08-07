Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $199,642,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.