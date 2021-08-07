Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in United States Cellular by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

