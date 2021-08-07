Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.00

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 62.10 ($0.81). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.78), with a volume of 392,118 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a market cap of £203.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 16,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41). Also, insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

