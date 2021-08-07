Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

CRDF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Cardiff Oncology worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

