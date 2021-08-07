Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSII. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

