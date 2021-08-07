CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. 173,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,046. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

