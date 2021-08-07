CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51. CareDx has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,885 shares of company stock worth $13,268,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

