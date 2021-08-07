Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$300.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$249.69.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$181.32. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.