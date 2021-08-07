CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $31.13. 2,194,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,237,240 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

