Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cars.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CARS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.04. 797,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,696. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

