Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $390.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $374.64 and last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 21798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock valued at $480,733,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

