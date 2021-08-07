Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

CASA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

