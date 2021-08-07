Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE CTLT opened at $121.43 on Friday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $49,603,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

