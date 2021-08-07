CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.