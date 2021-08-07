CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.