Caterpillar’s (CAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $208.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

