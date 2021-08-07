Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $248.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 price objective (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.