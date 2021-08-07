CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.65. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

