Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $20.85 on Friday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $263.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

