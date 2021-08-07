Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $20.85 on Friday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $263.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.