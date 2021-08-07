Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $52.92 million and approximately $789,480.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.64 or 0.00869884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,948,458 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

