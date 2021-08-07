Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Celsius were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.43 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

