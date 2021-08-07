Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.40. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.50 ($3.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.