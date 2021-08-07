Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,119 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. 5,505,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

