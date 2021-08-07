Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,519 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 130,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,916. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

