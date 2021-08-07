Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

BDX stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.04. 1,400,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

