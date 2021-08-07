Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.79. 3,811,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

