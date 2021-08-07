CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 6344008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

