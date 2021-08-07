Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.