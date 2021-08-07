Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.42

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and traded as high as $24.74. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 44,175 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $662,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

