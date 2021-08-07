Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,532. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $404.90 million, a P/E ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

