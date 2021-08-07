Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Purchases $269,000.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter worth $7,399,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerecor by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cerecor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Cerecor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cerecor by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

