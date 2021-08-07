Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cerner posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.00. 1,262,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

