CertiK Market Capitalization Achieves $71.83 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $71.83 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,433,045 coins and its circulating supply is 55,979,480 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

