CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.57. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 96,345 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$396.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
