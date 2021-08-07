CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.57. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 96,345 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$396.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

