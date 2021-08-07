CEVA (CEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect CEVA to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22. CEVA has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.81, a PEG ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.