Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.45. 125,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 466,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8525603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

